Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $88.72 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,295 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $88,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,204 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.51. 7,418,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,986,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 19,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,621,179.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,853.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,808 shares of company stock worth $52,570,861. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

