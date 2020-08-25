Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $92.19 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,667 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,966 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $92,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 527.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 11,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in NVIDIA by 17.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $508.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,239,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,748,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.36 and a 200 day moving average of $332.01. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $516.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.53, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock worth $147,802,407. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $461.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.54.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.