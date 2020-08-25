Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 33,746 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,746 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $67,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.75. 4,425,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,323,349. The firm has a market cap of $308.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $290.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.