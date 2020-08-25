Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,884 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Tower were worth $39,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in American Tower by 168.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.90 on Monday, reaching $245.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,450. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

