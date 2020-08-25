Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303,289 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $48,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,586 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after buying an additional 414,622 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after buying an additional 3,017,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,634,000 after buying an additional 581,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,631,000 after buying an additional 1,027,582 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $25.69. 54,499,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,057,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

