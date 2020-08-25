Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.64). 288,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,527% from the average session volume of 7,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.59).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEG. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 181.22. The company has a market cap of $85.65 million and a PE ratio of 9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98.

In other news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 22,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £36,118.74 ($47,195.53).

About Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

