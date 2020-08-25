Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $198.92 million and $12.81 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00004409 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, Bittrex and GDAC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00127648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.64 or 0.01722955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00190843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00151637 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra's total supply is 997,169,085 coins and its circulating supply is 385,518,069 coins. Terra's official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Upbit, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

