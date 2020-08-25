Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Insider Brett K. Haumann Sells 25,000 Shares

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.96. 415,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.37. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 129.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951,711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 95,704 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 107,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

