Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Insider Brett K. Haumann Sells 25,000 Shares

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00.
Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.96. 415,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.37. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 129.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951,711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 95,704 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 107,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.
