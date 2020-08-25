THETA 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $143.32 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, THETA has traded 38% higher against the dollar. THETA has a market cap of $466.58 million and $143.32 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00004577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit, OKEx, DDEX and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040433 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.12 or 0.05731256 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00029443 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Binance, Coinbit, DDEX, IDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Bithumb, WazirX, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.