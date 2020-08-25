Thingschain (TIC) Market Capitalization Tops $59,296.22

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Thingschain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $59,296.22 and approximately $6,145.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00073244 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,474.03 or 1.00724326 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002796 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00171295 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

