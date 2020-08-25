Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading Down 2.9%

Torq Resources Inc (CVE:TORQ)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 30,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a market cap of $55.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00.

About Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ)

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds interest in the Speedway Gold Project covering an area of 1,080 hectares located in western Utah; and the West Mercur gold project covering an area of 43,000 hectares in Salt Lake city.

