Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE TSQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 29,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $10.34.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at $95,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 52.8% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

