TransferCoin Trading 22.8% Higher This Week (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $155,387.64 and approximately $320.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

