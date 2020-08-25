Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.65. 1,962,087 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 510,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tricida in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tricida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $662.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. On average, research analysts forecast that Tricida Inc will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,859,765.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $317,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 100.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 132.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

