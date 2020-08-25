Tripio (TRIO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $683,657.00

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $683,657.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tripio has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040439 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $669.41 or 0.05720220 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014098 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.