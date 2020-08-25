TrueFeedBack Achieves Market Capitalization of $595,356.87 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $595,356.87 and approximately $19,863.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00127648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.64 or 0.01722955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00190843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00151637 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

