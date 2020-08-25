TrueUSD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $84.01 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $338.88 million and approximately $84.01 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitso, Koinex, CoinTiger and Binance. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00127385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.21 or 0.01719405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00190249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00151183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 338,040,897 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitso, CoinTiger, Zebpay, Binance, HBUS, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kuna, Bittrex, Crex24, IDEX, Koinex, WazirX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.