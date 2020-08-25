Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $23,400.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $23,400.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $25,800.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $26,000.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $24,400.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $24,800.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $27,200.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $30,600.00.

NASDAQ:TYME traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.17. 266,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

TYME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.