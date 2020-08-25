Ubiq (UBQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32,344.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $32,344.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001543 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 100.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.