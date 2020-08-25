UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires 598 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.13. 5,262,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,110,458. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

