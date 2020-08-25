UMA Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 868 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded up $10.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.02. 22,450,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,756,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $161.68 and a 52-week high of $276.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.25. The company has a market cap of $702.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

