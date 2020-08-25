UMA Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,859,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148,644. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.