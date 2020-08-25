UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $289,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

UMA Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,447,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 232,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 386,745 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.41. 6,430,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,968,104. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.