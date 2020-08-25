UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $375,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,035. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

