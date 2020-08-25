UMA Financial Services Inc. Invests $242,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 210,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,223,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,354. The firm has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $209.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $542,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

