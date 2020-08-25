UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 690 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 288,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 168,331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $81.65. 988,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,250. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.