UMA Financial Services Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,640 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $142.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,035. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

In related news, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,984.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $731,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,597 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

