UMA Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

UMA Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $2,280,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

DIS traded up $3.25 on Monday, hitting $130.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,606,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,359. The firm has a market cap of $236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.79, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

