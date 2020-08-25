Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.74. Approximately 119,467 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 58,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

ULH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $524.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal Logistics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 95,956 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

