Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.74. Approximately 119,467 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 58,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.
ULH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $524.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.64.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal Logistics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 95,956 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.
Universal Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULH)
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.
