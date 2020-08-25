Unobtanium (UNO) Price Hits $74.55

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $74.55 or 0.00636352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-CEX and Cryptopia. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $15.11 million and approximately $668.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,715.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.51 or 0.02454030 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004033 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00009986 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000507 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,619 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

