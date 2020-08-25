Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Tops $3.47 on Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $34.70 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00029637 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, Livecoin and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040433 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.12 or 0.05731256 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, Exrates, IDEX, OOOBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

