US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Trading Down 6.1%

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 882,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 957,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th.

Get US Well Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $39.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Well Services Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Well Services by 239.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the second quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of US Well Services by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Well Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.