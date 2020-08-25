Valor Token (VALOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00004122 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040439 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.41 or 0.05720220 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014098 BTC.

VALOR is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

Valor Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

