ValuEngine Downgrades L Brands (NYSE:LB) to Sell

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

LB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on L Brands from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of L Brands stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $29.63. 5,840,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,447,252. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in L Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in L Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in L Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.