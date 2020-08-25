ValuEngine Downgrades Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) to Strong Sell

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NLS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $11.34. 1,987,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $351.51 million, a PE ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 2.42.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 22,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $321,660.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,854.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 6,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,536. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nautilus by 578.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Nautilus by 9.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at $2,590,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

