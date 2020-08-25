ValuEngine Lowers GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Sell

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HSBC raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of GRFS remained flat at $$16.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GWM Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.9% during the second quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 534,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 46.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 34.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 160.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 253,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

