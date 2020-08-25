ValuEngine Lowers Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to Strong Sell

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

TROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Tronox alerts:

NYSE:TROX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,379. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.81 and a beta of 3.13. Tronox has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.14 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 3,838.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tronox by 76.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.