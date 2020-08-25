Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.9% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period.

VGT traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $316.14. 568,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,205. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $318.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.18.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

