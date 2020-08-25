Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Cut by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 52.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 4.4% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 271.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $81.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

