Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Down 5.6%

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 13,321,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 16,489,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $897.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. Analysts predict that Vaxart Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,412,053 shares of company stock worth $269,175,653. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 39.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

