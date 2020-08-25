Velas Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $66.73 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002102 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001650 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006915 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000401 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002558 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,089,310,452 coins and its circulating supply is 1,404,126,919 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

