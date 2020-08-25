Veritaseum (VERI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $309.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $3.43 or 0.00030151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. Veritaseum has a market cap of $7.38 million and $309.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00125740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.55 or 0.01681556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00188728 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00150118 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

