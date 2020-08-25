VideoCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $523,539.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.05 million and $523,539.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001834 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,641,633 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

