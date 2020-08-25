Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust International LLC

Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Visa by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.41. 6,157,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,676,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.