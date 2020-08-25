WABnetwork Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. WABnetwork has a market cap of $45,987.69 and approximately $95.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00125740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.55 or 0.01681556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00188728 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00150118 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork’s genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,994,541,755 tokens. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, BitForex, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

