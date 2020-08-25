Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.81. 155,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 740,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Wah Fu Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

