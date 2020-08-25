Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust International LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,124.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 102,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 94,315 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,132,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,845,000 after acquiring an additional 772,520 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.69. 7,606,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,615,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a PE ratio of -210.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

