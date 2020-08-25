Waltonchain (WTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.60 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00005894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Coinnest and Binance. Waltonchain has a market cap of $46.74 million and $6.60 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.39 or 0.03367693 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,654,138 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Huobi, HitBTC, Allbit, Kucoin, Coinnest, Bithumb, OKEx, Binance, COSS, DragonEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

