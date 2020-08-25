WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,317 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 85,572 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 53.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

WEC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,796. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.