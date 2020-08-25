West High Yield WHY Resources (CVE:WHY) Trading 10% Higher

West High Yield WHY Resources Ltd (CVE:WHY)’s share price rose 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 39,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 26,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and a PE ratio of -6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

About West High Yield WHY Resources (CVE:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, and magnesium deposits. It holds interest in the Record Ridge South property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, 9 crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

